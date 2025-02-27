Do You Actually Need To Peel Fava Beans?
Fava beans, also known as field beans, have been around for millennia. But even after 10,000 years of cultivation in the Mediterranean, these delicious legumes are still climbing the ranks as a global favorite. Whether mashed into a hearty Egyptian Ful Mudammas or simmered with some chili and olive oil, their creamy, buttery texture makes them pretty hard to resist. And if that's not enough, did you know that just one serving can naturally give you a dopamine boost? Say goodbye to always feeling tired and embrace the fresh burst of energy.
But with their growing popularity and many new recipes continuously emerging, the debate over their layers continues: to peel or not to peel? While removing their outer pods is a must, peeling their skins depends on several factors – the most important one being their freshness. Fava beans are either harvested young — when their skins are tender and barely noticeable when cooked, or mature and thick, meaning both shells have to come off, which is usually the case in the U.S.
So, to reach that earthy, nutty deliciousness inside, it's essential to blanch them (which also happens to be the one cooking method you need for the best salad). It couldn't be easier — just grab a pot, fill it with water, and set it on the stove. Then, add a tablespoon of salt to help the beans preserve their color, and bring the water to a boil before adding them in for no longer than a minute.
Blanching fava beans helps reduce their bitterness
After you're done blanching, the next step is to plunge the beans into an ice bath for a few minutes. Give it a try, and you'll see how easily those inner skins pop right off. This technique will not only make peeling much easier but also reduce their bitterness, which comes from phenolic compounds like vicine and convicine, according to a 2022 study published in Food Hydrocolloids. Once your fava beans are peeled, blend them in a food processor with a handful of walnuts, garlic, and scallions, and impress your friends with a dip they'll never forget.
If, however, peeling feels like too much of an effort, which you would rather skip, you might want to check out some old Iranian cookbooks for a smarter approach. While these may not be among the 40 best cookbooks to gift for the holiday season, they do suggest simmering fava beans whole in salty water until they start breaking down on their own. This way, you'll also spare yourself from searching through the 15 peeling hacks to cut down on food prep time. With young and fresh fava beans, grilling them whole with a sprinkle of salt and a drizzle of olive oil is a great way to prepare them. Or, you could always sauté them with mint and a splash of lemon and then take the dish to the next level with a dollop of ricotta.