Fava beans, also known as field beans, have been around for millennia. But even after 10,000 years of cultivation in the Mediterranean, these delicious legumes are still climbing the ranks as a global favorite. Whether mashed into a hearty Egyptian Ful Mudammas or simmered with some chili and olive oil, their creamy, buttery texture makes them pretty hard to resist. And if that's not enough, did you know that just one serving can naturally give you a dopamine boost? Say goodbye to always feeling tired and embrace the fresh burst of energy.

But with their growing popularity and many new recipes continuously emerging, the debate over their layers continues: to peel or not to peel? While removing their outer pods is a must, peeling their skins depends on several factors – the most important one being their freshness. Fava beans are either harvested young — when their skins are tender and barely noticeable when cooked, or mature and thick, meaning both shells have to come off, which is usually the case in the U.S.

So, to reach that earthy, nutty deliciousness inside, it's essential to blanch them (which also happens to be the one cooking method you need for the best salad). It couldn't be easier — just grab a pot, fill it with water, and set it on the stove. Then, add a tablespoon of salt to help the beans preserve their color, and bring the water to a boil before adding them in for no longer than a minute.