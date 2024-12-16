11 Mistakes To Avoid That Will Ruin Your Homemade Kimchi

Korean food is beloved for its bold, punchy flavors, and no Korean meal could be considered complete without some form of kimchi. The term simply refers to salted, fermented vegetables, therefore kimchi can be prepared in a wide range of ways. Everything from mild and refreshing dongchimi, a brothy radish preparation, to pickled perilla leaves. The type of kimchi most familiar to American diners is a tangy, garlicky concoction of fermented cabbage with a bright red hue from a long soak in chili paste. Not only are its crunch, tartness, and spice a perfect foil for the rich meat and sweet glazes of Korean barbecue, but its naturally occurring probiotics are good for us too. And cooks have discovered it's not only great with traditional Korean meals, but as a tasty add-in to instant ramen and a flavor multiplier in Western dishes such as warm cheese dip.

But the Korean cooks who first made kimchi weren't worried about their gut biome. Historically, they developed it as a means of preserving produce for their long winters, and communities would gather together each fall for giant kimchi-making parties, in which they'd prepare enough kimchi to keep everyone nourished until spring. And now that the rest of the world has discovered its delights, cooks of all backgrounds now make their own kimchi — and you can too. Here to offer their expert tips are Kheedim Oh, Chief Minister of Kimchi for Mama O's Premium Kimchi, and Jaehong Park, R&D chef at Bonchon International.