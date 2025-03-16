What Time Does Hardee's Stop Serving Breakfast And Start Serving Lunch?

It seems like nearly every chain is serving breakfast these days. While there's definitely no shortage of fast food breakfast sandwiches, there isn't always a guarantee that every chain does all-day breakfast. As such, it's important to know exactly when each chain draws the line between breakfast and lunch.

At Hardee's, which is not to be confused with Carl's Jr., breakfast stops at 10:30 a.m. daily. However, confusingly, this exact cutoff time varies depending on location, according to the official Hardee's website. It could also vary depending on item availability, but generally speaking, breakfast service stops at 10:30 a.m. and lunch service begins straight after.

To determine the exact time breakfast ends at your nearest Hardee's, it is best to call that specific location and ask. Customers on Reddit have noted that recently some locations have begun extending their hours while others haven't. Some locations have extended breakfast only slightly to 11 a.m., while others have extended breakfast as far as 2 p.m.