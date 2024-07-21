The US Grocery Chain That's An Unlikely Spot To Pick Up Prime Beef

When dining out at a nice restaurant, there's often a certain magic to steak that feels irreplaceable at home. Indeed, steakhouses transform standard beef into truly delicious creations through methods like dry-aging and incredibly hot grills. However, there's another — no less important — component to the flavor, and that's the grade of beef used. Upscale restaurants and hotels are the predominant consumers of prime beef, deemed the best meat grade by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA).

These cuts are well-regarded due to their excellent fat marbling, which lends an especially tender texture. Such beef comes from younger animals, which typically are fed an improved diet to achieve such a fatty consistency. Prior to sale, federal inspectors examine the beef, and then subsequently assign the grade. The exact amount of U.S. beef that's deemed quality enough for prime can vary year by year, but it's usually 10% or less of the country's meat supply — and its understandably coveted nature means prices are high.

Generally, prime beef is known to be mostly allocated to commercial kitchens, but lately it's been spotted at a familiar retailer: Costco. You can find a range of prime cuts at the store (when they're in stock), with everything from tenderloin to sirloin to a whole rack of ribs. Sure, it's a little pricier, but it also brings steakhouse-quality cuts into your home kitchen. And you can easily purchase such delights during your weekly grocery run.

