French Dip Sandwich Vs Italian Beef: What's The Difference?

Fans of the FX series "The Bear" may already know that the Italian beef sandwich is Chicagoan to the max (it's the signature dish of protagonist Carmy Berzatto's original family restaurant, fittingly called The Beef). This big, sloppy roast beef sandwich most likely originated in the 1920s as a way to feed a lot of guests at a "peanut wedding" – essentially, matrimony on the most economical budget possible. Like the French dip, precisely who had this culinary epiphany is a matter of debate, but common lore is that it was one of two street-food peddlers, either Anthony Ferrari or Pasquale Scala.

Unlike a French dip, you won't usually see an Italian beef served with a side of jus for dipping; the uniquely seasoned sauce (or "gravy," to use the Chicago vernacular) is certainly present in and on the sandwich, though. Like the French dip, you can specify how messy you want it when ordering. Per the Chicago lingo, for very little juice, ask for it "dry." Get it served "wet" if you want your bread juicy. And for a superbly soaked sandwich, a "dipped" Italian beef is analogous to a "wet" French dip.

Expect a soft French roll when you order an Italian beef — not the crusty baguette of the French dip. The traditional toppings are also unique and just as customizable in quantity as the gravy. You'll find roasted peppers (hot, sweet, or both) and — if you ask for your sandwich "hot" – Chicago-style giardiniera, a veggie medley relish that's pickled in vinegar before getting marinated in olive oil. It's an explosion of rich, savory, spicy flavors different from (but perhaps equal to) the taste of a French dip.