What Temperature Should You Cook Pork Chops At?

Pork chops tend to get a bad rap for several reasons. Some dislike them because pork chops curl in the pan when cooked, others dislike them because it is widely believed that pork chops need to be cooked well-done. All in all, people are hesitant to cook pork chops due to all the questions about how to cook or grill pork chops in the first place.

Advertisement

The first step to getting properly cooked and delicious pork chops is to learn what the ideal cooking temperature of the meat is. According to the USDA, the safe internal cooking temperature for whole cuts of pork is 145 degrees Fahrenheit. This temperature ensures the meat still has good flavor while making sure it is safe for consumption.

If a more thorough cook is desired, such as medium-well or well-done pork chops, the temperature can be increased slightly. The temperature can be measured with a food thermometer and should be checked before cutting or consuming pork chops.