What Temperature Should You Cook Pork Chops At?
Pork chops tend to get a bad rap for several reasons. Some dislike them because pork chops curl in the pan when cooked, others dislike them because it is widely believed that pork chops need to be cooked well-done. All in all, people are hesitant to cook pork chops due to all the questions about how to cook or grill pork chops in the first place.
The first step to getting properly cooked and delicious pork chops is to learn what the ideal cooking temperature of the meat is. According to the USDA, the safe internal cooking temperature for whole cuts of pork is 145 degrees Fahrenheit. This temperature ensures the meat still has good flavor while making sure it is safe for consumption.
If a more thorough cook is desired, such as medium-well or well-done pork chops, the temperature can be increased slightly. The temperature can be measured with a food thermometer and should be checked before cutting or consuming pork chops.
The perfect temperature for pork chops
145 degrees Fahrenheit, at minimum, should be achieved and measured before cutting and serving pork chops. This temperature also applies to pork roasts.
Although 145 degrees Fahrenheit is the minimum for medium-rare pork chops, the temperature can range up to 160 degrees Fahrenheit depending on the desired level of doneness. For medium pork chops, the temperature should reach 150 to 155 degrees Fahrenheit, while medium-well pork chops should reach 155 to 160 degrees Fahrenheit. Well-done pork chops should reach a temperature of 160 degrees Fahrenheit.
It should be noted that pork chops also require some time to rest after being removed from their heat source. A minimum of three minutes is recommended to allow the juiciness of the meat to maximize its potential. This rest time, combined with a proper internal temperature, helps ensure that pork chops are as juicy and flavorful as possible.