Not Preheating Your Skillet Is A Major Mistake. Here's Why

There are a lot of common skillet mistakes that can ruin your pan-seared steaks and other foods. One particular mistake pertains to cooking (almost) all types of ingredients in all types of skillets (and yes, skillets and frying pans are the same thing). It's one of the most widespread errors in all stovetop cooking: It's a mistake not to preheat your skillet.

A preheated skillet helps with both the Maillard reaction and caramelization. The Maillard reaction is, essentially, browning. It's the reaction that happens when proteins and sugars are heated — the quicker they're heated, the faster it happens. It sears a crust into protein-rich foods like meats, eggs, and fish to seal in juices and create new savory, salty, and umami flavor. Caramelization happens when sugars react with water and heat and are reformed into caramel, giving them the distinctive toasted, sometimes bitter flavor. It makes sautéed onions, peppers, and squash (among others) sweeter and nuttier.

A searing hot skillet rapidly evaporates the exterior moisture in foods, creating a barrier for potatoes that are crispy on the outside and soft and buttery on the inside, without sticking to the skillet. It cuts down on cooking times and keeps your food from drying out as the pan heats up. Preheating your pan will also improve even heat distribution. While relevant with all types of skillets, heat distribution is particularly important with cast iron, which will take longer to heat up and remain hotter closer to the flame or heat source.