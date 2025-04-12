Why You Should Be Wary Of Thin Asparagus

There are lots of little mistakes that can get in the way of making perfectly cooked asparagus. Beyond cooking and preparation, there is one aspect that is often overlooked: the produce itself. Chefs like Julia Child understood this and had tons of tips for picking the perfect asparagus at the store, right down to the thickness of each individual stalk.

The thickness of asparagus matters because it can affect several aspects of cooking. There's a belief in the culinary world that thin asparagus is better, but that isn't always true. Granted, thin asparagus can have its uses, but it can be difficult to cook with too. The reason why is simple: Thin asparagus doesn't have the amount of flesh needed to withstand high heat for long amounts of time. As a result, thin asparagus cooks way faster.

Misunderstanding how to use thin asparagus can result in it being overcooked. Use it for high heat cooking like roasting or grilling and thin asparagus can turn limp and soggy, or it can shrivel up and become tough to eat. So, use it with caution in such recipes. That said, both thick and thin asparagus have their merits, but first you have to know and understand these merits in order to utilize them. Having the proper knowledge can help make cooking asparagus much easier.