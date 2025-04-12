The Elegant French Cookies You Can Make Using Just 2 Ingredients

When we think of French food, we often think of fancy food. You know, those extravagantly prepared, delicate dishes that look like expensive pieces of art — with price tags to match. Yes, the French make wow-worthy, million-step dishes that take legitimate skill to be able to pull off, like beef bourguignon and crêpes suzette. Ambitious and delicious, it's no wonder French cuisine was famously Julia Child's favorite. But even the most refined chefs can't deny a good cookie.

Palmiers cookies are a French staple, and are among those dishes that sound fancy but are actually incredibly easy to make. In fact, they only require two simple ingredients! Commonly called elephant ears thanks to their fun shape, these light cookies are just the right balance between sweet and buttery, crunchy and flaky.

To make palmiers, all you need is sugar and puff pastry. Roll out the puff pastry on some granulated sugar, and then sprinkle some more sugar on top of it. Get your dough in a uniform rectangle shape, and then start rolling the short edges of your dough toward the center of the rectangle, until you have a layered log of dough. Slice the log into half-inch portions, and those little nuggets are your elephant ear cookies! Don't worry — the puff pastry will characteristically puff out to give you the shape you're hoping for. The sugar outside the cookies caramelizes as they bake, while the puff pastry crisps slightly, leaving you with a sweet, slightly sticky, perfectly crunchy bite.