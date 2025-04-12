5 Creative Ideas For The Ultimate Cottage Cheese Toast

Move over, avocado toast, cottage cheese toast is having a moment. With protein-packed cottage cheese on top of the world's most comforting food, it's no wonder that the combination is popular, and suggestions for imaginative toppings are cropping up in viral videos all over the internet. After all, this simple combination is a blank canvas for experimentation, with mix-ins, toppings, and the bread itself all open to customization. Cottage cheese has a mild, tangy flavor that pairs well with just about any food: It can go sweet or savory, whipped and creamy or chunky-textured, and it pairs with an endless variety of fruit, veg, nuts, and herbs. Cottage cheese toast is also a great way to repurpose leftovers, making it a quick and satisfying meal to throw together on the fly.

Cottage cheese toast first gained popularity in the '50s and '60s as a high-protein diet food, and perhaps the first printed mention of it appeared in a Weight Watchers cookbook in a recipe with the name "healthy cheese Danish." Our ideas about nutrition — and flavor — have evolved over the years, but cottage cheese lives on in our imaginations, our social media feeds, and on our toast. The possibilities may be endless, but we have five creative ideas to get you started.