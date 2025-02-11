For The Best Salad, There's One Cooking Method You Need

We know what you're thinking. Cooking? A salad? Being that salads are more commonly associated with raw, crisp freshness, that double take was justified. And no, we aren't even talking about the pasta or potato varieties that do typically have boiled bases among their vast and varied other ingredients. We're referring to the more likely kind, replete with leafy greens, garden tomatoes, snappy cucumbers, and your own favorite mix-ins. It's just that, depending on the type of salad you're tossing up, some of those veggies are just going to be better off blanched.

Blanching simply briefly blasts an ingredient with boiling water, then typically follows with freezing water. The most time-consuming part is just getting the first bath to temp, but it's a passive step. There was a time when we'd make salad Niçoise, for example, with totally raw green beans. Being that both tinned tuna and canned potatoes perform so perfectly in the French favorite, it didn't just seem necessary to cook this one item out of what could be half a dozen or more. But the couple of extra minutes it takes to blanch green or long beans for Niçoise or papaya salad, asparagus tips for a beet and goat cheese mélange, and ramps to add to everything whenever they're in season, are worth more than the time and effort expended. Blanching vegetables for salad can make their color even more vibrant, their texture more dynamic, and sometimes even let you fine tune their flavors.