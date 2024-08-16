Always Serve Grilled Seafood With This Bright, Easy Salad
A good meal of freshly-grilled seafood is an extremely satisfying dish when it is done right. And while choosing the right fish for the grill is an important decision, choosing appropriate sides for your seafood can prove just as vital. A good side dish can elevate your seafood, so what should you make? Luckily for you, Chowhound asked an expert this very question.
Jonathan Bautista, the executive chef at Ember & Rye, recommends that you go for something light, herbal, and lively. He tells Chowhound: "I like sides that have a lot of herbs and citrus notes. For example, a tomato salad with Thai basil, cilantro, and mint, dressed with a local citrus vinaigrette and a little fish sauce for umami. The smoky characteristics of grilled seafood pair wonderfully with a fresh and bright tomato salad." This suggestion, much like the recommended sides for lobster, showcases ingredients and flavors that are complementary to your seafood, allowing your fish and shellfish to rightfully bask in your meal's spotlight.
Fresh ingredients are your seafood's best friends
The tomato salad recommended by Jonathan Bautista is an excellent choice for pairing with your grilled seafood, but it can also be used as inspiration for crafting other dishes to be served alongside a smoky, fishy main. For example, you could continue down the tomato-laden route and create a green bean and tomato panzanella, or you could veer from that path and go for a simple garden or Caesar salad that uses a zesty dressing. Either way, you're checking off the "fresh" and "bright" boxes with these sides, making them great additions for your grilled seafood.
Your meal planning doesn't have to stop at food, though. You can apply this same advice to make some truly exceptional drinks that will also pair seamlessly with your grilled seafood. A delicate but refreshing mojito is a natural partner for your grilled seafood, and you could even swap out the mint for basil here for a great alternative option. The citrus and herbal components of this drink will work wonders in elevating the flavors of your seafood. You can also work this method into non-alcoholic choices — look no further than an elevated lemonade with fresh herbs such as mint, rosemary, and more. With this method in mind, there are tons of different combos out there to make the most of your grilled seafood dish.