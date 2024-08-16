Always Serve Grilled Seafood With This Bright, Easy Salad

The tomato salad recommended by Jonathan Bautista is an excellent choice for pairing with your grilled seafood, but it can also be used as inspiration for crafting other dishes to be served alongside a smoky, fishy main. For example, you could continue down the tomato-laden route and create a green bean and tomato panzanella, or you could veer from that path and go for a simple garden or Caesar salad that uses a zesty dressing. Either way, you're checking off the "fresh" and "bright" boxes with these sides, making them great additions for your grilled seafood.

Your meal planning doesn't have to stop at food, though. You can apply this same advice to make some truly exceptional drinks that will also pair seamlessly with your grilled seafood. A delicate but refreshing mojito is a natural partner for your grilled seafood, and you could even swap out the mint for basil here for a great alternative option. The citrus and herbal components of this drink will work wonders in elevating the flavors of your seafood. You can also work this method into non-alcoholic choices — look no further than an elevated lemonade with fresh herbs such as mint, rosemary, and more. With this method in mind, there are tons of different combos out there to make the most of your grilled seafood dish.

