Instant Coffee Brings Balance To Sugary Rice Krispies Treats
When it comes to simple nostalgic desserts that are easy to prepare, Rice Krispies treats are a top contender. However, after so many batches, your taste buds are primed and ready for an upgrade. Among the plethora of ingredients you can use to make mind-blowing Rice Krispies treats, coffee is a surefire winner. The bitter flavor of coffee beans combined with the sweet taste of pillowy marshmallows gives these simple desserts a more balanced flavor.
While the secret ingredient for gooey, chewy Rice Krispies treats may be corn syrup, coffee provides a distinct, contrasting flavor. Better yet, the best part about making these upgraded confections is that they only require one additional ingredient: instant coffee grounds.
For every standard Rice Krispies treats recipe which includes six cups of cereal, aim to use two to three tablespoons of instant coffee powder. Keep in mind, instant espresso and instant coffee are two different products. While you can use either, instant espresso has a more robust flavor. If using, start with a small amount and add more if necessary.
Add your preferred amount of instant coffee or espresso to the butter and marshmallows once they've melted together over your stove. Alternatively, combine the coffee powder with a bit of warmed heavy cream in a separate bowl before adding this mixture to the other ingredients. Upon combining everything together, allow your new and improved coffee-kissed desserts to cool before enjoying.
Use extra ingredients to enhance the taste of coffee-infused Rice Krispies treats
Once you feel comfortable adding this robust ingredient to your next batch of crispy squares, consult the guide to baking with instant coffee for expert tips and specialty pairings. For starters, the taste of coffee can be enhanced with a number of different spices such as cinnamon, nutmeg, and vanilla. To evenly incorporate your favorites, sprinkle small amounts directly into the melted butter and marshmallows. Then, simply add your cereal and finish preparing the treats accordingly.
To add even more intrigue, get creative with a vast array of delicious toppings. Since coffee and chocolate are a match made in heaven due to their complementary qualities, use a combination of melted white and milk chocolate for a tasty finishing touch. As the crispy squares begin to set, drizzle chocolate over the surface. If you happen to have a particular fondness for dessert-like drinks from your local coffee shop, feel free to also include a drizzle of homemade caramel sauce.
You can also stir mini chocolate chips into your coffee-infused Rice Krispies treat recipe before pressing the mixture into your designated pan. For an impactful upgrade without the use of additional ingredients, consider browning the included butter in your original recipe. Before adding the marshmallows to your pot, cook down the butter until it begins to foam. The combination of instant coffee and brown butter gives Rice Krispies treats a more toasted, savory flavor.