Instant Coffee Brings Balance To Sugary Rice Krispies Treats

When it comes to simple nostalgic desserts that are easy to prepare, Rice Krispies treats are a top contender. However, after so many batches, your taste buds are primed and ready for an upgrade. Among the plethora of ingredients you can use to make mind-blowing Rice Krispies treats, coffee is a surefire winner. The bitter flavor of coffee beans combined with the sweet taste of pillowy marshmallows gives these simple desserts a more balanced flavor.

While the secret ingredient for gooey, chewy Rice Krispies treats may be corn syrup, coffee provides a distinct, contrasting flavor. Better yet, the best part about making these upgraded confections is that they only require one additional ingredient: instant coffee grounds.

For every standard Rice Krispies treats recipe which includes six cups of cereal, aim to use two to three tablespoons of instant coffee powder. Keep in mind, instant espresso and instant coffee are two different products. While you can use either, instant espresso has a more robust flavor. If using, start with a small amount and add more if necessary.

Add your preferred amount of instant coffee or espresso to the butter and marshmallows once they've melted together over your stove. Alternatively, combine the coffee powder with a bit of warmed heavy cream in a separate bowl before adding this mixture to the other ingredients. Upon combining everything together, allow your new and improved coffee-kissed desserts to cool before enjoying.