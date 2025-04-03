The Secret Ingredient For Gooey, Chewy Rice Krispies Treats And Why It Works

Rice Krispies treats are, well, epic. Crunchy, sticky, and oh so gooey, every kid loves them and every adult who grew up eating them reverts to a state of pure nostalgic bliss when they take a bite. The basic, no-fail recipe from the cereal box has been a fan favorite for generations, but most home cooks have probably tried their hand at making it gooier along the way, by adding things like more butter, more marshmallows, or even using the genius hack of incorporating sweetened condensed milk for richer Rice Krispies treats.

It isn't just the satisfying bite that somehow combines soft and crunchy at the same time; it's also the visual of the gooey marshmallow strings stretching as you pull the treat apart — a satisfying visual akin to the perfect cheese pull on a hot and steaming bowl of mac 'n cheese. But like all good things that humans can't leave well enough alone, Rice Krispies treats can actually be made better with an unexpected ingredient: corn syrup. Corn syrup may not have the healthiest reputation thanks to a similar sounding ingredient, high fructose corn syrup, but those two sweeteners are not the same thing. Plus, we're talking about a treat packed with marshmallows and butter, so put those worries aside and let your inner child enjoy a nostalgic treat.