Use This Canned Fruit For A Creative Tropical Burger Topping

Most hamburger toppings don't come from a can. You might pop open a jar of pickles or kimchi for a Korean spin on a traditional burger. But most burger toppings, like tomato, lettuce, peppers, and onion, are sliced fresh for the occasion. On the shorter list of canned hamburger condiments you'll find lesser-known toppings, like green hatch chilies or pimentos. But the big kahuna of canned burger toppings has to be pineapple.

Canned pineapple rings bring tropical vibes to a hamburger, even if you just pull a ring from the can and put it straight on the burger. They are juicy and sweet, and they offer another layer of texture that pairs nicely with the rest of the toppings. Whether you keep the pineapple in its ring form or dice it up to form a sort of slaw-style mash condiment, canned pineapple adds so much flavor to burgers.

The best thing about canned pineapple, though, is it seriously cuts down on prep time. Instead of processing a whole fresh pineapple — cutting off the outer skin and taking out the core — all you have to do is open a can. Fresh, baked, grilled, or caramelized canned pineapple rings can all take your burgers to the next level without much extra effort.