Use This Canned Fruit For A Creative Tropical Burger Topping
Most hamburger toppings don't come from a can. You might pop open a jar of pickles or kimchi for a Korean spin on a traditional burger. But most burger toppings, like tomato, lettuce, peppers, and onion, are sliced fresh for the occasion. On the shorter list of canned hamburger condiments you'll find lesser-known toppings, like green hatch chilies or pimentos. But the big kahuna of canned burger toppings has to be pineapple.
Canned pineapple rings bring tropical vibes to a hamburger, even if you just pull a ring from the can and put it straight on the burger. They are juicy and sweet, and they offer another layer of texture that pairs nicely with the rest of the toppings. Whether you keep the pineapple in its ring form or dice it up to form a sort of slaw-style mash condiment, canned pineapple adds so much flavor to burgers.
The best thing about canned pineapple, though, is it seriously cuts down on prep time. Instead of processing a whole fresh pineapple — cutting off the outer skin and taking out the core — all you have to do is open a can. Fresh, baked, grilled, or caramelized canned pineapple rings can all take your burgers to the next level without much extra effort.
Canned pineapple complements burgers in many ways
Hamburgers are a versatile creation; you can make them almost any way with countless unique sauces and condiments. New burgers are being invented all the time, like the pizza hamburger — a hybrid of two of our favorite foods. Pineapple is the secret ingredient for Hawaiian-style hamburgers, and there are plenty of ways to incorporate this tropical fruit to suit your tastes.
Hawaiian hamburgers are generally marinated in teriyaki sauce and pineapple juice, topped with a grilled pineapple ring, tomato, lettuce, and onion. Add bacon for some extra flavor and crunch. Another way to enjoy pineapple hamburgers is to stuff them. Just press raw hamburger around a pineapple ring and grill the patty.
Canned pineapple also makes a great pineapple slaw, which you can use as an even more flavorful topping for your burgers. Crushed canned pineapple chunks or rings all work well for a slaw. Combine with fresh herbs like cilantro and green onion, cabbage, and mayonnaise and you'll have a delicious, bright burger topping for a satisfying meal that will make you wish you were lounging on a tropical beach.