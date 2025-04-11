Should You Peel Your Potatoes When Making Fries?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Fresh, homemade fries hit differently, particularly when compared to the passable satisfaction of store-bought frozen french fries. Plus, if you're seeking to bypass the added grease and sodium accompanying a bag of fast food fries, homemade is the way to go, especially since you have complete control over the added ingredients and cooking method, be it deep frying, baking, or air frying. But when you're working with the star of the dish, the potato, at home, there comes a key question: to peel or not to peel. This seemingly minor decision can impact the final result, particularly its texture.

By not peeling the potatoes, the skin develops a satisfying crunch that beautifully contrasts the fluffy centers of the fries. On the contrary, peeled fries offer a uniform consistency throughout and a potentially smoother mouthfeel. Consider your desired fry style and the type of potato you're using as well. For instance, classic french fries, pommes frites, and Belgian fries may call for peeled potatoes. But when working with spuds that have a delicate skin (like fingerling potatoes), you can leave them unpeeled. Some rustic and chunky pub-style wedges are often prepared with russet potatoes with the skin on, as are steak frites made from Yukon Gold potatoes with thin peels. Keeping the skin on also offers additional nutrients like vitamins, essential fiber, and minerals. If you're leaving the skin on, give the surface a gentle scrub and wash to remove any residual dirt lurking around.

All things considered, the answer to whether you should retain the skin or not ultimately depends on personal preference, much like following other tried-and-tested techniques like triple cooking fries for the crispiest results and cold-frying the wedges.