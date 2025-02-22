The Worst Filling Mistake Is Giving You Soggy Empanadas

Biting into a warm empanada is nothing short of immediate satisfaction for your tastebuds. These flaky dough pockets are crispy on the outside and soft on the inside, and they're usually loaded with delicious fillings. But, if you've prepared them yourself only for them to end up soggy, there is one major empanada mistake you're probably making: Not cooking and cooling the filling before adding it to the dough.

There are a few things that make up a perfect empanada, but the texture is a big one. If you fill an empanada with uncooked ingredients, the ingredients cook down while the dough pockets heat up, releasing moisture within the empanada and leaving you with a soggy result. The same thing will happen if you cook the filling but don't let it cool first; the steam from the hot filling will turn to condensation if it's trapped in the dough.