The Right Way To Close Empanadas According To A Pro

Empanadas are the perfect way to showcase your favorite filling, wrapping it in a golden, buttery dough. Spinach and cheese, chorizo, chicken, or mixed vegetable — whatever your preference, you'll want to make sure it actually stays inside its edible shell. Making empanadas can be an intensive process; after prepping and rolling the dough, and cooking the filling, the last thing you want is for the insides to pop out while cooking. The key to ensuring all your hard work doesn't go to waste is closing the empanada like a pro.

To understand how professional chefs do it, Chowhound asked Jose Horrach, executive chef at Chica & The Don in New York City. The Latin American restaurant serves up empanadas with flavors like herb-marinated chicken, spinach and cheese, birria, and lobster, so they certainly know what they're doing in this realm. To keep them closed, empanadas need something that acts like a glue along the edge of the pastry. "Make sure you lightly dampen the edges, whether with water or egg wash. This creates an adhesive and seals it properly," Horrach recommends.

An egg wash typically consists of one egg mixed with about 3 tablespoons of water. This is spread on the inside of the dough, along the edges before its folded over. After folding and sealing the empanada, the egg wash can be brushed over the top of the pastry to add a shiny finish. Water is the simplest egg-free version for sealing the pastry. However, for another vegan-friendly egg wash alternative, you can use plant-based butter or oil to achieve that same glossy look.