Rachael Ray's Rack Hack To Eliminate Avocado Prep Time

Who doesn't love a kitchen hack, especially when it comes courtesy of the one-and-only Rachael Ray? And a tip that involves arguably the greatest ingredient on the planet, aka avocado? Well, that's even better. In keeping with her down-to-earth cooking style, this hack is as simple as it is genius and was revealed in a YouTube video posted by the "Rachael Ray Show" in which she shared her top shortcuts for easier cooking. During the video, Ray demonstrates how to push cut avocado halves through a wire rack (the kind you use to rest cookies on once they've come out of the oven, for example) to create a loosely cubed, slightly crushed version of the fruit. Yep, your usual avo prep time just got a whole lot shorter.

All you need to follow Ray's lead is a wire rack, a bowl to capture the avocado, and the fruit itself. And she doesn't mince words when it comes to explaining how to get the job done: "You put one of your wire racks over the bowl, and just give the avocado a squish." This hack works well with both fresh avocado (provided the fruit is ripe, otherwise don't bother!) like that shown in the video, or grilled, and is particularly helpful if you're dealing with large quantities.