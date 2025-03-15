Rachael Ray's Easy Tip For Better Stuffed Mushrooms

Stuffed mushrooms can be a crowd-favorite, but a common mistake can easily ruin the otherwise simple dish. Mushrooms are about 80-90% water, so baking them properly is important to avoid a soggy mess. Nobody wants limp mushrooms on their plate, no matter what they're filled with. Thankfully, celebrity chef Rachael Ray has an easy hack to ensure the mushrooms are tender with a golden crispy top.

In a blog post, Ray advised against preparing stuffed mushrooms in advance. So, if you are trying to prepare for a large dinner party, stuffed mushrooms are not where you want to cut corners. Instead, the chef purchases her mushrooms on the day they are being served. After cleaning the mushrooms, she briefly bakes them in the oven before stuffing them to remove excess liquid.

"The most important thing to remember is whenever you make stuffed mushrooms, bake them upside down first, let all the liquid drain out, then partially bake them at a very high temperature for a few minutes," she explained of her technique, adding that the drained liquid can also be used as a flavor additive to the stuffing. Once the pre-baking is done, she says, "flip them over and then fill the caps."