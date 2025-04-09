The Ice Cream Bar Trick That Transforms Bitter Coffee Into A Refreshing Treat
There are a million ways to brew a cup a coffee, and even more ways to brew a bad cup of coffee. Whether your water was too hot, your beans were ground too fine, or your coffee was just steeped for too long, the problem of bitter, bad coffee is a common one. However, just because your morning sip is bitter doesn't mean you have to toss out the whole pot. In fact, there is one sweet ingredient that can turn your coffee from bitter to sweet: ice cream bars. These frozen treats might just unearth an entirely new way of enjoying your coffee. Now, pairing ice cream and coffee is nothing new. From the Italian affogato, which combines gelato and espresso, to the cardboard carton staple, coffee flavored ice cream, this creamy, caffeinated pairing just makes sense.
This hack, however, takes the ice cream coffee combo to new, more convenient heights. To make this treat, simply place your ice cream bar of choice into an empty glass and pour your hot coffee over. Then, stir until your ice cream is mostly melted into the coffee. The resulting beverage will be a creamy, cool cup of coffee that isn't the least bit bitter.
An icy, creamy coffee treat
The combination of ice cream and coffee is really a no-brainer, if you think about it. Ice cream, and ice cream bars, are both sweet and creamy, and can therefore be used in the place of cream and sugar in your coffee. Beyond this, ice cream bars can add richness that can not only cover bitterness, but elevate your coffee to a new level. This hack also gets bonus points for ease of use, as the wooden stick included in ice cream bars is perfect for stirring. Not just this, but the cold, creamy bars also come in an endless array of flavors to pair with coffee depending on your individual tastes and preferences. A fudge bar, for example, makes a great choice for those who enjoy chocolate with their coffee. For those who prefer something a bit more decadent, you can use a Magnum bar, or something similar, which has an ice cream core and a chocolate coating, to bring pure chocolate flavor and rich vanilla ice cream to your coffee.
You'll want to avoid ice cream bars that have nuts, as they will not mix well with coffee. Other, non-dairy popsicles such as fruit pops, should also be avoided, as they simply won't taste good with your coffee. Aim instead for a dairy or milk-substitute based ice cream bar, so that your coffee gets a creamy infusion along with sweetness. Feel free to explore a wide variety of flavors to find your perfect fit. This creamy, cool hack might just be the perfect fix for your coffee woes.