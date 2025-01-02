The Tell-Tale Signs Your Coffee Beans Have Gone Bad

The best part of waking up is a cup of coffee, without question; that aroma, the first sip, the feeling of coming back to life! Which is why there's probably no greater disappointment than realizing that your precious beans have gone bad.

Fortunately, there are some ways to determine whether your coffee is past its prime before you go through the process of brewing it. There are sensory indicators, like musty odors that are incongruous with the usual pleasant, alluring aromas you've come to expect. Visually, the beans should look brown or black and not dull — and any signs of mold are a major red flag. If you still make a brew from bad beans, the taste itself may seem stale or generally unpleasant. You can also check for a roasting date (which is different from the harvest date) on the package; a good rule of thumb is that beans will be best before the two-year mark.

It's not likely that bad beans will harm you from a health perspective (look out for spoiled creamer or milk, however). But having to toss a bag of your favorite roaster's specialty will definitely put a major damper on your day.