The Tell-Tale Signs Your Coffee Beans Have Gone Bad
The best part of waking up is a cup of coffee, without question; that aroma, the first sip, the feeling of coming back to life! Which is why there's probably no greater disappointment than realizing that your precious beans have gone bad.
Fortunately, there are some ways to determine whether your coffee is past its prime before you go through the process of brewing it. There are sensory indicators, like musty odors that are incongruous with the usual pleasant, alluring aromas you've come to expect. Visually, the beans should look brown or black and not dull — and any signs of mold are a major red flag. If you still make a brew from bad beans, the taste itself may seem stale or generally unpleasant. You can also check for a roasting date (which is different from the harvest date) on the package; a good rule of thumb is that beans will be best before the two-year mark.
It's not likely that bad beans will harm you from a health perspective (look out for spoiled creamer or milk, however). But having to toss a bag of your favorite roaster's specialty will definitely put a major damper on your day.
Preventing your beans from going bad
There are also some helpful tips to prevent your coffee from ever reaching this heartbreaking, compost bin-bound status. It's best to keep your beans stashed in an airtight container, preferably in a cupboard or pantry where it won't be exposed to light or air, and where it will be cool and dry. Coffee beans have a porous quality and can pick up odors from their environment, so also store yours away from other foods that might impact their natural aroma.
When packed with care by the producer, unsealed coffee can be stored for years. Once you've cracked it open though, you should be able to get about a month or two of quality shelf life (although it does begin to degrade after opening, so the sooner the better).
By following these simple guidelines, your beans will reliably produce the best morning cup. And once you've used them up, you can even save the brewed grounds to amp up your favorite granola. Either way, if you've gone through the trouble of seeking out green flags when buying coffee beans, don't let your precious coffee suffer this stale fate.