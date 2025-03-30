Does Texas Roadhouse Offer Any Senior Discounts?

Texas Roadhouse's cozy yet lively atmosphere and extensive offering of American classics like steak and ribs is what has drawn in loyal customers over the years. That, and of course its iconic bread. The reason Texas Roadhouse rolls taste so delicious is partly thanks to that fluffy side of butter and the use of homemade yeast, but moreover, because it's free! Nothing beats complimentary items or discounted meals, and the joint hones in on that truth by offering special deals to certain groups. But unfortunately, if you're a senior, you aren't among those in luck.

Despite a plethora of information floating around online claiming the opposite, we called a Texas Roadhouse to get the scoop and learned that people in the older age range in fact do not receive any special deals. If anything, it would be contingent on location. So whether it's the restaurant's supreme appetizer of Rattlesnake Bites or a simple House Salad you were hoping to get your hands on at a reduced price, be prepared that a senior discount may not be available at your particular location even if you are 55 years old and above.