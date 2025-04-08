The 3-Ingredient Marinade That Ensures Perfectly Baked Salmon Every Time

Making this no-frills salmon marinade is as easy as assembling your three ingredients, soaking your fish, and baking as usual. But like all recipes, keeping a few tips in mind ensures a well-made meal with a balanced flavor.

For starters, consider a marinade's ideal ingredient ratios — too much of any one addition can overpower the dish. For every 1 pound of salmon, try using ¼ cup honey and soy sauce, and up to 4 cloves of garlic, depending on your taste. In a pinch, you can substitute garlic powder in place of fresh garlic by swapping ⅛ teaspoon of the ground spice for every fresh clove. Similarly, instead of using honey, you can use maple syrup, agave nectar, or brown sugar, depending on which sweetener best suits your tastes. To avoid a too-salty taste, consider using low-sodium soy sauce. Don't hesitate to incorporate added fixings, either. Sriracha, lime juice, and miso paste are excellent additions if you'd like to take your marinade a step further in flavor.

While some meats benefit from soaking in a marinade overnight, marinating food for longer isn't always better. Because salmon isn't tough and gristly like certain cuts of beef or lamb, it doesn't require tenderizing. One hour in the fridge is plenty of time to infuse a salmon filet with the flavors of this three-ingredient marinade. However, because the marinade doesn't feature a highly acidic component like citrus juice, you can get away with soaking the salmon overnight. If you added citrus juice or vinegar, avoid extended marination to prevent a mushy texture.

Next time you're planning a baked salmon dinner, don't settle for the same old routine. Bust out your soy sauce, garlic, and honey to give your favorite seafood dish a major facelift.