The Fan-Favorite Potato Side Arby's Finally Made A Permanent Menu Item

Known for its roast beef sandwiches, Arby's is a fast food institution with an American-inspired menu. And like many fast food restaurants, Arby's has rotating and seasonal items that come and go from its menu. The potato cake, for example, was introduced to the original Arby's menu in 1964 when the chain first opened its doors to the public. Despite a multi-decades-long run, the potato cakes were phased out due to the popularity of Arby's curly fries in 2021. However, we have good news for fans of the potato cakes: The square-shaped spuds are back permanently.

Arby's briefly reintroduced potato cakes in the summer of 2024, and despite customer enthusiasm, the sandwich juggernaut pulled the side dish from its menu again. But less than a year later, on February 24, the official Arby's X account posted an image of its marquee featuring a message that reads "POTATO CAKES ARE BACK." Comments under the post were overwhelmingly positive, with one X user deeming the resurrection of the potato cakes "a light in these trying times." Speaking on the return of the potato cakes, Arby's Chief Marketing Officer Jeff Baker told FOX Business, "We constantly get calls, messages and comments on social media about potato cakes. Since we're in the business of making Arby's fans happy, bringing potato cakes back was a no-brainer for us," adding that the decision to bring back the fan-favorite potato side "is a small way we can show appreciation to our guests for their passion and loyalty."

Similar to hash browns, Arby's potato cakes are shredded potatoes formed into triangular patties and deep-fried until golden brown. Customers can order potato cakes in a two, three, or four count. Prices vary by location.