Which Bobby Flay Restaurant Is Best According To Reviews?

Known for his Southwestern-influenced cuisine, chef Bobby Flay isn't just a food savvy TV personality — he's also an established restaurateur. Flay currently owns two fine-dining restaurants: Brasserie B, a Parisian-influenced steakhouse, and Amalfi, an Italian seafood spot, both located in Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. Flay's most famous restaurant, New York's Mesa Grill, has been closed since 2013.

Flay also owns two burger chains: Bobby's Burgers, which started started in 2021 and has been expanding ever since, and Bobby's Burger Palace (BBP). BBP has almost entirely vanished, with just two locations left. It seems that Bobby's Burgers, which is more of a counter-service restaurant with a focus on classics (since Flay hates overly-fancy burgers), is intended to effectively replace BBP. Flay also has a partnership with delivery app Wonder, offering dishes from his now-closed restaurant Bobby Flay Steak, although it's unclear if this counts as a Flay restaurant because it's described as a "partnership," suggesting Flay doesn't own it but perhaps just providing something like recipes.

But which of these restaurants is best? Among the fine dining options, Amalfi seems to come out on top, compared to Brasserie B, which has overall positive reviews, although with a few more negative scores thrown in. Brasserie B scores 4.0, 3.9, and 4.4 on Google, Yelp, and OpenTable, respectively. Amalfi scores 4.4, 4.3, and 4.7 for the same platforms, plus 4.2 on Tripadvisor. (Brasserie B has almost no Tripadvisor reviews, so those aren't counted here.)