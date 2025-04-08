Which Bobby Flay Restaurant Is Best According To Reviews?
Known for his Southwestern-influenced cuisine, chef Bobby Flay isn't just a food savvy TV personality — he's also an established restaurateur. Flay currently owns two fine-dining restaurants: Brasserie B, a Parisian-influenced steakhouse, and Amalfi, an Italian seafood spot, both located in Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. Flay's most famous restaurant, New York's Mesa Grill, has been closed since 2013.
Flay also owns two burger chains: Bobby's Burgers, which started started in 2021 and has been expanding ever since, and Bobby's Burger Palace (BBP). BBP has almost entirely vanished, with just two locations left. It seems that Bobby's Burgers, which is more of a counter-service restaurant with a focus on classics (since Flay hates overly-fancy burgers), is intended to effectively replace BBP. Flay also has a partnership with delivery app Wonder, offering dishes from his now-closed restaurant Bobby Flay Steak, although it's unclear if this counts as a Flay restaurant because it's described as a "partnership," suggesting Flay doesn't own it but perhaps just providing something like recipes.
But which of these restaurants is best? Among the fine dining options, Amalfi seems to come out on top, compared to Brasserie B, which has overall positive reviews, although with a few more negative scores thrown in. Brasserie B scores 4.0, 3.9, and 4.4 on Google, Yelp, and OpenTable, respectively. Amalfi scores 4.4, 4.3, and 4.7 for the same platforms, plus 4.2 on Tripadvisor. (Brasserie B has almost no Tripadvisor reviews, so those aren't counted here.)
But it's complicated to compare
It's tough to come up with a perfect comparison of Flay's restaurants, particularly the burger ones. Aside from the fact that comparing a burger joint to fine dining restaurants is something of a case of apples and oranges, there's multiple locations of Bobby's Burgers and BBP, with varying ratings. Plus, Bobby's Burgers also appears to operate franchise restaurants, meaning Flay may not be heavily involved, and quality may vary based on who's operating a restaurant. (BBP is apparently owned directly by Flay.) That said, Bobby's Burgers seems to have weaker reviews than his fine dining establishments, with ratings like a so-so 3.2 for the Paris Las Vegas location and 3.1 for both the Caesar's Palace and Harrah's New Orleans restaurants, although the Charlotte, North Carolina restaurant has a better 4.3 rating.
Bobby's Burger Palace is a little easier to compare, with just two locations. The Atlanta Airport one scores well on Google and Tripadvisor with 4.4 and 4.1 respectively, but a mediocre 3.3 on Yelp. The BBP in the Mohegan Sun casino in Connecticut isn't too far off, with 3.9 on Google, 4.3 on Tripadvisor, and 3.8 on Yelp.
Even the two fine dining restaurants don't match up perfectly: While Brasserie B serves breakfast, lunch, and dinner, Amalfi only serves dinner, meaning that in the case of Brasserie B, it's possible the restaurant excels at one service and does worse at another.
What do people have to say?
Diving into the reviews for Flay's restaurants, you can see some more pros and cons emerge. At Brasserie B, reviewers have often praised the customer service, but point out shortcomings with the food — for example, that the steaks are good quality, but not amazing.
Over at Amalfi, there's praise for highly attentive service and high quality fresh fish. Complaints about Amalfi often center around its relatively high price, with steaks in the $70 range and even simple salads clocking in at $20.
Despite being fine dining restaurants, neither Amalfi nor Brasserie B have received many reviews from professional critics. Amalfi seems to have been visited by one Seattle critic, who had no shortage of praise, approving of its cocktails, Mediterranean aesthetic, and robust use of spices. Brasserie B doesn't appear to have been visited by professional critics, although some bloggers have written about the restaurant, offering praise for his twists on French classics and the glamorous Parisian design.
As for Bobby's Burgers, reviews naturally vary a lot between locations: At the lower-rated Paris Las Vegas outpost, the complaints center on the food being somewhat bland and not always cooked particularly well. At better-rated outposts like in Charlotte, guests have praised the restaurant for doing classic burgers just right, reserving particular admiration for the onion rings.
Ultimately, if you're happy to spend the money, Flay's seafood restaurant Amalfi seems like the best bet. His burger chain doesn't always hit the right notes, but if you head to the right location, it can be a good bet for a casual bite.