The Kitchen Item Right In Front Of You That's A Perfect Window Hack

Everyone loves the convenience and thriftiness of a multi-purpose item. Especially in the kitchen, where the possibility of wasting resources is all too easy, a versatile tool can be particularly useful. Take a look at wax paper as an example. If you assumed the only thing this product is good for is easily storing fudge or rolling out dough, think again. It can also work to add newfound privacy to your household.

Picture wax paper as a sort of makeshift curtain. In the event that you have a completely uncovered window with nothing to shield you from the prying eyes of neighbors or strangers passing by, all you have to do is cut the paper to the size of your panel and tape the necessary amount of pieces together to cover it. This creates a blurred effect that can't be as easily seen past. However, it's simultaneously translucent enough that sunlight will still be able to stream through (though perhaps not as vividly). The best part of it all? Wax paper is an inexpensive commodity you can find in a heartbeat at your local grocery store.