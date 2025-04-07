The 15 Biggest Recalls In Trader Joe's History

It's always concerning when a food item gets recalled. Not only is it a huge waste of food, but sometimes your favorite products are off the shelves for months — if they ever come back at all. Recalls can affect products at all kinds of grocers, even those more focused on healthy living, like Trader Joe's.

There are two main reasons that a product is recalled. The first is for contamination of some kind, whether that's a foreign substance or a pathogen like Salmonella, Listeria, or E. coli. The other reason is usually a problem with the packaging: the label was wrong, an ingredient was left out, or the company failed to identify an allergen. Most of the time, when a product is recalled, it's not the grocer's fault, it's the manufacturer's.

Sometimes, just a handful of products or one grocer is affected; other times, you'll find the entire supply chain in shambles. Some of the biggest food recalls in U.S. history involved millions of pounds of food from nearly every grocery chain — including Trader Joe's, which as has been affected by nearly 150 recalls over the last 25 years.