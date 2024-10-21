Frozen Waffles Sold At Grocery Stores Recalled For Listeria

Hundreds of frozen waffles sold at nationwide grocers like Target and Walmart are being recalled by Illinois manufacturer TreeHouse Foods due to concerns of listeria contamination, according to the FDA. The voluntary recall was announced on October 18 alongside a list of potentially impacted brands that include Breakfast Best, Great Value, Kodiak Cakes, and Western Family. The recall was triggered by evidence of listeria contamination found during a routine inspection at one of the TreeHouse Foods facilities. No illnesses have been reported in connection with the waffles, but as with the recent egg recall, the zero-sugar lemonade recall, and the multi-state Lactaid recall, TreeHouse Foods suggests consumers check their freezers and throw out any products that are on the FDA's recall list.

TreeHouse Foods is a major food manufacturer headquartered in Oak Brook, Illinois that operates 26 facilities making food and beverage products in the United States and Canada for other brands, as well as under private label. It was founded in 2005 and has expanded to employ more than 4,000 people. The recent recall is connected to the Illinois manufacturing facility.