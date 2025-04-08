Does McDonald's Offer Any Senior Discounts For Customers?

These days, the price of fast food is rapidly rising. Regardless if you're getting one of McDonald's many choices of burgers or our favorite dessert from the fast food chain, prices aren't what they used to be. People are looking for as many ways as possible to save money. Now, there's an additional way for qualifying individuals to get more of what they love out of McDonald's with the help of a senior discount.

Depending on the location, McDonald's may offer a discount to seniors; there are also some discounts available in the app. The specifics of the discount can also vary, but typically the senior discount pertains to drinks. Several customers have mentioned making use of offers for a percentage off of a small coffee. Currently, there is no official McDonald's senior discount that pertains to all locations.

The reason why the senior discount can vary so much is due to the fact that franchise owners are allowed to make their own rules regarding whether or not to implement a senior discount. They can also make rules regarding what the discount includes.