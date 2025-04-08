Does McDonald's Offer Any Senior Discounts For Customers?
These days, the price of fast food is rapidly rising. Regardless if you're getting one of McDonald's many choices of burgers or our favorite dessert from the fast food chain, prices aren't what they used to be. People are looking for as many ways as possible to save money. Now, there's an additional way for qualifying individuals to get more of what they love out of McDonald's with the help of a senior discount.
Depending on the location, McDonald's may offer a discount to seniors; there are also some discounts available in the app. The specifics of the discount can also vary, but typically the senior discount pertains to drinks. Several customers have mentioned making use of offers for a percentage off of a small coffee. Currently, there is no official McDonald's senior discount that pertains to all locations.
The reason why the senior discount can vary so much is due to the fact that franchise owners are allowed to make their own rules regarding whether or not to implement a senior discount. They can also make rules regarding what the discount includes.
How the senior discount works at McDonald's
Generally speaking, the McDonald's locations that do have a senior discount tend to apply it to drinks only. Coffee is listed as the most common example, as well as tea or soft drinks. The exact cost with the senior discount also varies depending on location or on items. Drinks are usually a dollar or less; sometimes, they are given away for free.
The rules regarding identification are somewhat loose too. Several customers have mentioned being able to get the discount without providing any type of ID, much less without even being a senior too. Generally speaking, 55 is the average age of customers who can receive the senior discount, but that can also be changed depending on the franchise owner's preferences. The best way to find out if your nearest McDonald's offers a senior discount, and what the discount specifically applies to, is to either call and ask or visit in person and ask. To find a McDonald's near you, use the McDonald's location locator, available on the company's website.
