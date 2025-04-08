The Absolute Best Cuts Of Beef For Blue Steak

When preparing steak, the internal doneness deservedly garners the focus. Just a few degrees distinguish the ideal temperature of rare, medium, or well-done steak; a quality that can make or break enjoyment. And not only does everyone have their own preference, but certain steaks shine better at a specific doneness.

So say you're looking to cook a blue steak, a seldom requested style that's less heated than rare. Involving just a touch of high heat at the exteriors, the interior isn't even warmed, which puts the cut's raw consistency front and center. As a result, you'll want a piece of beef that's naturally soft and juicy, even without heat involved. Avoid fatty, well-marbled options like ribeye or strip steak, as they need higher temperatures to melt into a flavorful, tender bite. And you certainly won't want a chewy steak cut like skirt steak; it'll be difficult to eat raw. You're after a lean piece of meat, absent of connective tissue and fat, yet still tender.

For such criteria, settle on steaks from the aptly named tenderloin, which are well-suited for raw enjoyment. Few cuts can rival the filet mignon, which comes especially lean and homogenous, although other tenderloin steaks would work, too. And you could also reach for the sirloin tip, which also packs in a delicious fat-free character that's enjoyable raw.