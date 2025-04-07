The Popular Etiquette Rule For Eating Asparagus In The 1950s

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

When it comes to eating, there's an etiquette rule for nearly everything. Even small things, like spreading butter on a croissant, has guidelines. While in the modern day there are some etiquette rules you should follow and others you can do without, back in the day, defined propriety was applied to nearly everything, down to eating your vegetables.

Back in the 1950s, there was even a way to properly eat asparagus. The directive was simple: Cut the asparagus in half before eating it. Specifically, the asparagus should be cut at the stalk horizontally, shortening the length of an asparagus stalk by half before eating it.

The point of this edict was to prevent the unfortunate and rather embarrassing appearance of a limp asparagus hanging out of your mouth. What's most ironic about it was that it was quite a stark change from previous etiquette for eating asparagus. However, trends change, and even now, the way we eat asparagus is a far cry from how it was eaten in the 1950s.