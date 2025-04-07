What's The Best Way To Brew Iced Coffee?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Coffee offers twofold appeal. It acts as an energizing pick-me-up and packs delightful flavors. And when you want a refreshing sip, there's the option of iced coffee. From cold lattes to Vietnamese iced coffee, a dizzying number of options exist for a chilled cup of joe. There are various store-bought iced coffee brands that might satisfy you. However, if you're keen to brew your own iced coffee at home, selecting a single best candidate can feel intimidating.

For an option that optimizes flavor, convenience, and only involves simple brewing equipment, turn to the iced pour-over. Also referred to as Japanese iced coffee or a flash brew, this preparation style entails extracting coffee grounds with hot water over ice. In essence, the technique is simple: You brew with less water to craft an extra-strong cup that immediately cools when dripped over the ice. And when prepared with care, the flavors turn out vibrant, balanced, and fruity.

As opposed to preparing a cold brew or hot coffee that's cooled, making iced pour-over leaves little time for oxidation, which means the beans' freshest flavors will come through. Plus, especially with a brewing ritual in place, the entire process can take 10 minutes or less — no need to wait for the coffee's temperatures to slowly drop. So match your employed coffee beans with the optimal recipe, and the iced pour-over rewards with complex flavors.