When manufacturers package coffee, they often put fresh roasted coffee in bags with a little belly button-looking contraption in the front. This is a one-way valve that allows the CO2 to escape the bag while preventing oxygen from seeping in. The piece might look a bit funny, but bad things can happen without it. In some instances, coffee that's packaged without a valve can burst open because there's no place for the extra CO2 to go. Roasting coffee creates CO2, hence the need for the valve.

In any event, coffee that's packaged correctly — valve included — should remain viable in the bag for several months. It's difficult to overstate the role that packaging plays in this process. Many coffees today get packaged in paper bags. However lovely this may look from a design perspective, it actually hurts the long-term freshness of the coffee. The paper package doesn't stop oxygen from getting to the coffee in the same way a foil bag with a navel would.

Additionally, if you buy whole bean coffee, it'll likely taste better if you let it sit for up to 10 days before grinding it. This is because after the coffee is first roasted, the CO2 in it flees like a pup that escaped the confines of a locked fence. This process slows down the longer the coffee beans sit in the bag, making it more ideal to wait for a bit before grinding it up and drinking it.

