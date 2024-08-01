Washed Vs Semi-Washed Vs Natural Process: What It Means For Your Coffee

For some, a cup of coffee is simply a daily pick-me-up, perhaps a tasty, but predominantly functional vessel for caffeine. Yet for more devoted fans, the beverage offers astounding complexity. After all, coffee packs in more flavor compounds than wine. In large part, such intricacy emerges due to the many factors that go into a cup, with each step distinctly influencing the flavor.

Especially prominent is the processing stage, which heavily impacts the coffee's palate, regardless of its origin and variety. You've likely seen the three principal styles listed on a bag of high quality coffee: washed, semi-washed, and natural process. The methods all accomplish the same task of taking off the cherry fruit and drying the bean. However, the specific mechanics each inspire a particular palate.

With natural coffees, the outer fruit is left adhered during drying, so resultant beans are more wild, fruity, and intensely aromatic. Meanwhile, washed coffees take off this pulp beforehand, inspiring a more balanced and gentle flavor. And semi-washed beans leave on a small mucilage layer, which lends more body and intensity. All such processing methods take place on the farm right after harvest, making them a strong influence on the product. So familiarizing with each style really aids in brewing, adding onto using the flavor notes on your bag of coffee.

