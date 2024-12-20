Everything You Need To Know About Blooming Coffee

While it's easy for people to see brewing as a push-button task, expert brewing involves a multitude of details. It involves selection among a wide range of brewing vessels, advanced techniques, and — most important – coffees before you ever get to the interaction between water and bean. But before diving into such selections, it's important to become well-versed in foundational techniques.

One such foundational technique is blooming, a method of degassing beans. So to aid in comprehensively understanding this method, Chowhound has exclusive advice from Andrea Allen, coffee expert and co-founder of celebrated Arkansas cafe Onyx Coffee Lab (Instagram). As the 2020 U.S. Barista Champ and 2021 World Barista Runner-Up, she certainly knows the ins and outs of coffee brewing.

She notes that blooming is a straightforward process you conduct at the beginning of the brewing process. It entails pouring a small amount of hot water over your coffee before the brewing begins. Allen points out that the step pays off in several ways, both minimizing carbon dioxide's acidic effect on flavor and helping promote uniform extraction. Especially since it requires only 30 seconds, it's undoubtedly worth the time investment.