Is There A Limit On How Many Rotisserie Chickens You Can Buy At Costco?

If you're like most Costco deli shoppers, then you've probably turned to Costco's rotisserie chicken selection to save dinner more than once. And with their steaming warmth and herby scent, you may have even wondered what it'd be like to have one or two — or 20 — on hand when you're pressed for time and still need something amazing to sup on over the course of three or four days. If you're like most, you've probably been reluctant to take more than maybe two at once, for fear of running into those dreaded signs that read: "Only two per customer," or some such thing.

But as it turns out, Costco puts no limit on the number of rotisserie chickens a single customer can buy. In theory, you could bring 20 or 30 (or more) of them up the register; While cashiers might do a double take, they won't stop you from buying them.

While the majority of Costco members probably shop for one or two chickens at a time, some customers do, in fact, buy this popular store item in bulk, stocking up by the cartful, dozens at a time. This — plus the bird's under-$5 price tag — goes a long way toward explaining why the chain sold 137 million rotisserie chickens in 2023 alone, nearly 20 million more than it did the year prior.