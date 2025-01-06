How Ina Garten Ensures Her French Potato Salad Has Flavor In Every Bite

A dearth of white wine and a little chicken stock are all that stand between Ina Garten and a supremely delicious bowl of French potato salad. Fortunately, this flavor shortfall is easily remedied. For the Barefoot Contessa, it's just a matter of dressing her potato salad with a bit of both. She puts approximately two tablespoons' worth of each of these ingredients into her spud salad to give it the zip that it deserves.

Many recipes call for chicken stock, and in the case of Garten's French potato salad, the stock will add that savory umami element that makes food taste so je ne sais quoi. (Pretty appropriate for a French recipe, no?) The addition of white wine to the dish augments the flavors of not only the chicken stock, but in everything else as well. The wine sets the flavor molecules in the different ingredients free. It doesn't change the flavor of ingredients as much as it makes them taste more like themselves, if that makes sense. This is thanks to the acids that the wine grapes have. They make everything taste brighter.

And while Garten doesn't add ingredients like diced chicken to her spud salad, the acidity of the wine white would help if she did. It acts as a tenderizer, breaking down the fats in meat, which is why it's so often used in homemade marinades. If you're cooking along with the Contessa and you typically add chicken, shrimp, and other proteins to your spud salad, that's something to keep in mind.