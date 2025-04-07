Does In-N-Out Really Have A Breakfast Burrito On Its Secret Menu?
Known for its straight-to-the-point all-American burgers, In-N-Out is a California-born fast-food chain whose no-frills appeal has sparked numerous secret menu myths and conspiracies. Secret menu options and off-the-record ordering hacks can create a sense of exclusivity among In-N-Out customers, and whether it's the promise of novelty or a thirst for engagement, social media is the perfect place for faux insider knowledge to thrive and spread. Among the many viral In-N-Out secret menu plots that have caught on, breakfast burritos are one of the more believable. After all, why shouldn't a California fast-food chain offer a dish that's synonymous with the state's cuisine?
Despite staged social media videos, which portray customers receiving exclusive menu items like breakfast burritos from In-N-Out, it's more likely that patrons are sneaking outside food into the restaurant and duping viewers into thinking they are official In-N-Out offerings. In short, In-N-Out does not offer breakfast burritos on any of its menus.
In a statement given to SFGate, In-N-Out spokesperson Kathleen Hardesty debunked the breakfast burrito rumor, along with other secret menu myths, stating, "I can confirm that the social media videos featuring a chicken sandwich, onion rings, breakfast burrito, chili cheese dog, caramel Frappuccino, or salad at our restaurants are not accurate."
Navigating In-N-Out's official secret menu
While the burger chain doesn't sell breakfast burritos, it does technically have an official secret menu. This elusive roster of provisions is what In-N-Out refers to as its "not-so-secret menu", and assures customers that the reserve is merely a collection of popular customizations built from ingredients on its official menu. To respect the In-N-Out employee workplace while saving your friends from wasting their time, stick to ordering and sharing menu items with down-to-earth customizations featuring ingredients explicitly listed on the official In-N-Out menu.
One of the most popular not-so-secret menu items is the animal-style burger, which is a patty grilled in mustard and topped with pickles, extra spread, and caramelized onions. Similarly, animal-style fries are topped with cheese, spread, and caramelized onions. One of the more recent secret menu items is the Flying Dutchman, which is two burger patties served with cheese in-between; you can also order the burger patties sandwiched between two grilled onions in place of buns. The chain can also wrap a burger in lettuce to serve it protein-style.
Always take a look at In-N-Out's official not-so-secret menu before ordering items that sound too good to be true. As delicious as an In-N-Out breakfast burrito sounds, it just doesn't exist, but when you have Anthony Bourdain's all-time favorite fast food burger at your disposal, why does it matter?