Does In-N-Out Really Have A Breakfast Burrito On Its Secret Menu?

Known for its straight-to-the-point all-American burgers, In-N-Out is a California-born fast-food chain whose no-frills appeal has sparked numerous secret menu myths and conspiracies. Secret menu options and off-the-record ordering hacks can create a sense of exclusivity among In-N-Out customers, and whether it's the promise of novelty or a thirst for engagement, social media is the perfect place for faux insider knowledge to thrive and spread. Among the many viral In-N-Out secret menu plots that have caught on, breakfast burritos are one of the more believable. After all, why shouldn't a California fast-food chain offer a dish that's synonymous with the state's cuisine?

Despite staged social media videos, which portray customers receiving exclusive menu items like breakfast burritos from In-N-Out, it's more likely that patrons are sneaking outside food into the restaurant and duping viewers into thinking they are official In-N-Out offerings. In short, In-N-Out does not offer breakfast burritos on any of its menus.

In a statement given to SFGate, In-N-Out spokesperson Kathleen Hardesty debunked the breakfast burrito rumor, along with other secret menu myths, stating, "I can confirm that the social media videos featuring a chicken sandwich, onion rings, breakfast burrito, chili cheese dog, caramel Frappuccino, or salad at our restaurants are not accurate."