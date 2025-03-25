The Olive Oil Rule You Need To Follow For The Best Tomato Confit

Tomato confit is the wonderfully easy preparation that turns a vine of these petite nightshades into a vibrant accompaniment that will transform something as simple as a baguette into a headlining appetizer. Confit, of course, refers to the process of cooking an item in fat (or sugar syrup in the case of fruit) at a relatively low temperature. Etymologically, the word confit traces back to the French verb English speakers would use for "preserve," but most present-day applications are for serving right away, like in this case with tomatoes. And because tomato confit requires cooking with a large quantity of olive oil (they'll practically be submerged), you'll want to make sure it's the right kind and of the right quality.

The finest extra virgin olive oil you're willing to budget for your pantry is the best choice for tomato confit. The difference between refined and extra virgin olive oil is quicker to announce itself in a tomato confit than something like an ingredient-packed marinade. Extra virgin has not been processed at all, retaining more of the flavor of the olives from the cold-pressing. When refined, olive oil typically gets a heat treatment to increase oil yield and zap impurities, which also saps a lot of that natural flavor. In general, refined olive oil is great in the background, but extra virgin is better front and center. This is also detailed in our ultimate guide to buying olive oil.