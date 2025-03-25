The Olive Oil Rule You Need To Follow For The Best Tomato Confit
Tomato confit is the wonderfully easy preparation that turns a vine of these petite nightshades into a vibrant accompaniment that will transform something as simple as a baguette into a headlining appetizer. Confit, of course, refers to the process of cooking an item in fat (or sugar syrup in the case of fruit) at a relatively low temperature. Etymologically, the word confit traces back to the French verb English speakers would use for "preserve," but most present-day applications are for serving right away, like in this case with tomatoes. And because tomato confit requires cooking with a large quantity of olive oil (they'll practically be submerged), you'll want to make sure it's the right kind and of the right quality.
The finest extra virgin olive oil you're willing to budget for your pantry is the best choice for tomato confit. The difference between refined and extra virgin olive oil is quicker to announce itself in a tomato confit than something like an ingredient-packed marinade. Extra virgin has not been processed at all, retaining more of the flavor of the olives from the cold-pressing. When refined, olive oil typically gets a heat treatment to increase oil yield and zap impurities, which also saps a lot of that natural flavor. In general, refined olive oil is great in the background, but extra virgin is better front and center. This is also detailed in our ultimate guide to buying olive oil.
Additions for an even more chichi confit
Place your cherry tomatoes in a deep-sided baking dish and add enough extra virgin olive oil so that they're at least partway submerged. Shower with a few shakes of salt and pepper and bake at 250 degrees Fahrenheit for two hours and you'll be rewarded with an elegant snack. There is a difference between cherry and grape tomatoes, and if you can get them, cherry tomatoes are preferred in this confit for their rich, juicy flavor and abundant sweetness. And a couple of brilliantly obvious additions will make it all even better.
Tomatoes and garlic are such a classic combination that people should use them as a reference in non-culinary conversations the way they use something like peanut butter and jelly. Garlic cloves will soften rather nicely in the oven at around this same time and temperature (think garlic confit), so you can toss a globe's worth in as well. Thyme and oregano are common herbaceous additions, too, and basil looks and tastes terrific when added at the end. Serve your succulent tomato confit over slices of crusty baguette with a smear of ricotta, or enjoy spooned over roast chicken or salmon.