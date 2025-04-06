The Vegetarian Breakfast Sandwich Everyone Is Ordering At McDonald's

It's known and loved for its ubiquitous Big Macs and Quarter Pounders, but if you're looking to reduce the amount of meat in your diet, creating a vegetarian breakfast sandwich under the golden arches is more than doable — it's becoming popular. Fans have taken to TikTok, where all trending creations come to go full-on viral, to share the hack of ordering a breakfast McMuffin, hold the sausage, and add a hashbrown. Much to the chagrin of potato lovers everywhere, the chain has vowed to never make a hash brown sandwich, but that doesn't stop you from hacking your way into a potato-forward sammie.

A whole online community of McDonald's hack aficionados has sprung up, which is where creative ideas like this and many others have been suggested. There are two options of the basic breakfast sandwich — the McMuffin — the Sausage McMuffin and the Egg McMuffin. For this hack, order the egg version and leave off the sausage slice of Canadian bacon — leaving you with egg and cheese on an English muffin toasted with butter. Then, add on a side hashbrown, slap it between the English muffins, and start your day off deliciously.