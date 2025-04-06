What's The Best Cut Of Steak To Feed A Crowd?
Steaks are absolutely not the first thing people think of when it comes to cooking for a group. They're generally considered prohibitively expensive in such large quantities, they'll take up a ton of kitchen space, and there are dissenting opinions about the ideal temperature for rare, medium, and well-done steaks. But, by selecting more affordable steak cuts that don't sacrifice flavor, being judicious about how you serve them, and counting on your guests to just appreciate the invite to begin with, you can configure steak for your next bigger dinner.
When individual cuts must be on the menu in lieu of something like a whole tenderloin to roast or grill before slicing, give skirt steaks a twirl. Skirt steak is typically on that more cost-effective end of the expense spectrum; it imparts a concentrated bovine flavor, and it cooks quickly thanks to its thinness. Skirt steak also presents just a little bit more elegantly than a similar flank due to its lacy marbling and generally less pronounced fibers, although that is a more subjective preference. It also divides nicely for the whole crew.
The best ways to scale up your skirt steak
Skirt steak is characterized not only by its thinness but also its length. Depending on what you've unwrapped at home, anticipated appetites, and any side dishes on the menu, you can often carve one pack of skirt steak into three satisfying servings. And, should you want to get even more mileage out of your meat by using it as an ingredient instead of an entrée, skirt steaks are ideal for tacos, sandwiches, and stir fries. You can also slice whole skirt steaks and arrange on a tray or cutting board to let guests portion their own servings. If you have a few hearty eaters on your guest list whose appetites you're unsure about sating, strategize by including filling sides like herbed potato salad or barley and walnut-stuffed bell peppers.
Skirt steak is a tough little cut, and thus one that must be marinated. Ingredients with a nice bit of acid like mustard, the zingy pantry staple Ina Garten uses for her steak marinades, will have an extra tenderizing effect. Even an hour's soak will have a pleasant impact, thanks to the relatively low density of protein the liquid must penetrate. The quick-cooking quality that allows you to spend less time in the kitchen (or at the grill) and more time with your guests can also lead to a skirt steak's demise. You really need to finish these babies at medium-rare to medium. Go over, and you'll enter Michelin territory — the tires, not the stars.