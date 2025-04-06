What's The Best Cut Of Steak To Feed A Crowd?

Skirt steak is characterized not only by its thinness but also its length. Depending on what you've unwrapped at home, anticipated appetites, and any side dishes on the menu, you can often carve one pack of skirt steak into three satisfying servings. And, should you want to get even more mileage out of your meat by using it as an ingredient instead of an entrée, skirt steaks are ideal for tacos, sandwiches, and stir fries. You can also slice whole skirt steaks and arrange on a tray or cutting board to let guests portion their own servings. If you have a few hearty eaters on your guest list whose appetites you're unsure about sating, strategize by including filling sides like herbed potato salad or barley and walnut-stuffed bell peppers.

Skirt steak is a tough little cut, and thus one that must be marinated. Ingredients with a nice bit of acid like mustard, the zingy pantry staple Ina Garten uses for her steak marinades, will have an extra tenderizing effect. Even an hour's soak will have a pleasant impact, thanks to the relatively low density of protein the liquid must penetrate. The quick-cooking quality that allows you to spend less time in the kitchen (or at the grill) and more time with your guests can also lead to a skirt steak's demise. You really need to finish these babies at medium-rare to medium. Go over, and you'll enter Michelin territory — the tires, not the stars.