The Zingy Pantry Staple Ina Garten Uses For Her Steak Marinades
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
With all the flavorful, affordable cuts of steak in existence, all the fancier options like filet mignon and chateaubriand, and all the vast and varied ways to prepare them, good old beef sure is a versatile meat. Whether you like it seared with little more than salt and pepper or dripping in béarnaise, there are steaks for all stripes of carnivores. And one of celebrity chef Ina Garten's steak preparations uses a marinade ingredient you probably already have lying around.
In a recipe from her cookbook, "Barefoot Contessa Foolproof," Our Lady of Perpetual Nancy Meyers-inspired kitchens mixes Dijon mustard into her steak marinade. In balance with other elements, this does not render what should be a rich, savory protein down into a jar of Grey Poupon. It does, however, imbue the steak with its signature zip. The vinegar present in the mustard also acts as a tenderizer for an improved texture on the plate.
How Ina Garten raises the steaks with mustard, and ways to adjust it to your taste
Absorption is key to any successful marinade, so letting something like a steak sit for a while is compulsory. To move things along, Ina Garten scores her steak to penetrate the flesh and thus allow the mustard-infused liquid to soak into the meat even more effectively. Even so, she still recommends marinating for as long as overnight in this case.
Garten's mustard marinade also calls for dry white wine, olive oil, fresh tarragon, and the usual alliums and dry spices. Should you want the tenderizing effect of the mustard with even less of its bite, a bit of honey would add subtle sweetness and mellow out the zingy flavor. You can also bring in extra spice with sliced jalapeños. Garlic has rarely met a recipe it didn't improve, and it would work nicely with these elements, too. And, as always, the best way to keep up the good work of all that prep and patience is to cook your steak to the ideal temperature for the best doneness.