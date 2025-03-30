The Zingy Pantry Staple Ina Garten Uses For Her Steak Marinades

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

With all the flavorful, affordable cuts of steak in existence, all the fancier options like filet mignon and chateaubriand, and all the vast and varied ways to prepare them, good old beef sure is a versatile meat. Whether you like it seared with little more than salt and pepper or dripping in béarnaise, there are steaks for all stripes of carnivores. And one of celebrity chef Ina Garten's steak preparations uses a marinade ingredient you probably already have lying around.

In a recipe from her cookbook, "Barefoot Contessa Foolproof," Our Lady of Perpetual Nancy Meyers-inspired kitchens mixes Dijon mustard into her steak marinade. In balance with other elements, this does not render what should be a rich, savory protein down into a jar of Grey Poupon. It does, however, imbue the steak with its signature zip. The vinegar present in the mustard also acts as a tenderizer for an improved texture on the plate.