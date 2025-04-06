Switch Up Your Typical Breakfast Routine With Grated Egg Toast
Even though you can grill eggs, scramble them, and turn them into simple customizable egg bakes, hard-boiling may be the most versatile mode of preparation. Hard-boiled eggs are not only tasty enjoyed straight from the shell, but also can be mashed to make flavorful egg salad and deviled eggs. If you're looking for a brand new way to consume this convenient morning staple, consider grating hard-boiled eggs over toast with a hand-grater or microplane.
Sure enough, grated egg toast has a soft and fluffy texture that pairs well with many other ingredients to make one epic breakfast. To try this method out for yourself, start by making a batch of hard-boiled eggs. Once cooked, add them to a bowl of ice water to cool. Keep in mind, for the best results, your eggs should be completely cold before grating.
While you may be able to use the thin side of a box grater to get the job done, due to hard-boiled eggs somewhat soft consistency, you're better off using a hand-held grater or a Microplane stainless steel grater. Pushing the somewhat fragile food against the wall of a box grater may cause your eggs to crumble so use a gentle hand when necessary. That being said, if you typically eat one egg in the morning, you may want to peel and grate two to cover any potential mishaps during preparation. When you're ready to eat, grate your eggs close to the surface of your toast to minimize any mess and enjoy.
Use a variety of ingredients to make extra flavorful grated egg toast
Now that you know how easy it is to transform your next batch of hard-boiled eggs into a cloud of grated deliciousness, feel free to get creative with your choice of toppings.
For starters, grated eggs pair well with toast slathered in creamy mashed avocado. Consider the three-ingredient combo that packs a punch in Gordon Ramsay's avocado toast: All you need are black sesame seeds, lemon zest, and red pepper flakes. Alternatively, season mashed avocado with only salt and pepper and then top your grated egg masterpiece with a serving of pickled red onions. Moreover, feel free to top your toast with a selection of your favorite condiments before or after adding avocado and grated eggs. A thin spread of mayonnaise, drizzle of hot honey, or dollop of chili crunch are all tasty options.
You can also swap out the avocado for an ample layer of cream cheese or a few spoonfuls of cottage cheese. For a twist on an egg sandwich, simply add some butter to your toast plus a few slices of fully-cooked bacon. Lastly, top the crispy strips with grated egg and cheddar cheese.
For a tasty base other than bread, consider using oven-roasted potatoes or sweet potatoes. Grated eggs would also be a delicious addition to breakfast tacos or a breakfast hash made with chopped potatoes, sausage, and bell peppers. No matter how you eat them, grated hard-boiled eggs are a delicious addition to any savory breakfast.