Switch Up Your Typical Breakfast Routine With Grated Egg Toast

Even though you can grill eggs, scramble them, and turn them into simple customizable egg bakes, hard-boiling may be the most versatile mode of preparation. Hard-boiled eggs are not only tasty enjoyed straight from the shell, but also can be mashed to make flavorful egg salad and deviled eggs. If you're looking for a brand new way to consume this convenient morning staple, consider grating hard-boiled eggs over toast with a hand-grater or microplane.

Sure enough, grated egg toast has a soft and fluffy texture that pairs well with many other ingredients to make one epic breakfast. To try this method out for yourself, start by making a batch of hard-boiled eggs. Once cooked, add them to a bowl of ice water to cool. Keep in mind, for the best results, your eggs should be completely cold before grating.

While you may be able to use the thin side of a box grater to get the job done, due to hard-boiled eggs somewhat soft consistency, you're better off using a hand-held grater or a Microplane stainless steel grater. Pushing the somewhat fragile food against the wall of a box grater may cause your eggs to crumble so use a gentle hand when necessary. That being said, if you typically eat one egg in the morning, you may want to peel and grate two to cover any potential mishaps during preparation. When you're ready to eat, grate your eggs close to the surface of your toast to minimize any mess and enjoy.