Yes, You Can Grill Eggs — Here's How

Eggs are one of the most versatile ingredients in the world. You can boil them, fry them, or stick them in a cake. But have you ever considered grilling them? Yep, eggs are one of the unexpected foods you should be grilling, and they taste amazing. Not only are they super easy to cook, but the grill gives them a slightly smokey flavor that is super addictive.

If you want to try grilling eggs for yourself, all you need to do is gently place an uncracked egg on your grill and rotate it every 3 to 4 minutes so it cooks evenly. They should only take 6 to 14 minutes to cook, depending on whether you want your yolks runny or firm. When time's up, remove your eggs from the grill and place them in an ice bath. This is also a great hard-boiled egg hack, because it will stop your eggs from overcooking and getting that nasty gray ring around the yolk!

Grilled eggs might be uncommon in America, but they are quite common in Southeast Asia, particularly in Cambodia. There, eggs are drained and mixed with fish sauce before being returned to their shells and steamed. The steamed eggs are then skewered and cooked over a charcoal grill.