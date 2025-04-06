How To Make A Delicious Mexican Flan Without An Oven

Mexican flan's a malleable dessert, so don't sweat the switch up. As a commonly used technique used by cooks in both Mexico and Belize, there's a tradition behind the stovetop. Assemble the custard in the same manner as with other recipes. But instead of preheating your oven, boil water in a wide pot or pan.

Once you're ready to cook, make sure the water bath on your stove top keeps a consistent simmer, a medium high heat setting for most stoves. Once you've lowered your flans into the water, you'll need to ensure the water keeps bubbling, but doesn't boil over. It may also be necessary to refill with more boiling water. And certainly don't put a lid on top; condensation could run into the custard.

Alternatively, for a more hands-off approach, you could also prepare the dish in an Instant Pot. In this case, the flan can be covered, placed atop a water bath, and be pressure cooked in as little as 15 minutes.

Otherwise, the flan's cooking process is the same as in an oven. Remember, there's no need to blow torch the sugar, which distinguishes flans from crème brûlée — as you pour in the caramel first. And shaking the flan out of the cooking vessel is always little tricky. However, once you've got the technique down, it's a great way to craft many Mexican flans. Plus, you can always turn the leftovers into a milkshake.