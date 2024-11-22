What Makes Flan Different From Crème Brûlée?

Few desserts are as luxurious as custard. With a creamy, silken texture and rich sweetness, custard can be found in many forms, but its most familiar are crème brûlée and flan. However, the differences between these two sweet dishes can be confusing if you've never made them yourself or don't eat either regularly. After all, they're both basically just fancy custards, right? Well, technically, although the two have some significant differences that make them very distinct desserts.

When presented with both flan and crème brûlée, the first difference is in presentation and toppings — the things easiest to see. Crème brûlée is notable for its hard caramelized sugar crust, while flan is known for being drenched in a thin caramel sauce. However, these desserts also differ in the ratio of ingredients used to create them and how they're prepared. While both consist of a combination of eggs, dairy, and sugar, crème brûlée is usually only made with egg yolks, making it creamier and less firm than flan, which contains egg whites and is notably more stiff and jiggly, sometimes due to the addition of gelatin.

In terms of preparation, both are cooked in a water bath. However, flan typically takes longer, because it requires creating a caramel coating and a long period of cooling before being served. In contrast, once crème brûlée is cooked, it only needs to be cooled for about 30 minutes before the sugar is added and browned. Moreover, crème brûlée is served in the ramekin it's baked in, while flan is flipped onto a plate or bowl so the caramel sauce it's cooked in covers it.