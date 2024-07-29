How A Water Bath Works To Cook Your Cheesecake

Creamy delicious cheesecake, one of America's classic desserts, is pretty simple to make: Just pre-bake a graham cracker crust, then pour in the cream cheese mixture and bake. But oh, there's the water bath. This is arguably the most intimidating part about making cheesecake for most home cooks. If you've ever wondered how that small pool of water in the oven works to cook your dessert, wonder no more.

A water bath is simply a cooking technique where you have a large pan partway filled with hot water, and the baking dish carrying the batter is placed inside. This setup creates a regulated cooking environment for the cheesecake by allowing equal distribution of heat around the bake. As a result, every part of your creamy dessert cooks at the same temperature (which is hard to achieve with direct heat from the oven) resulting in an evenly baked dish and a beautiful even rise. The water bath also causes a gentle cooking process, which is ideal for this delicate dish because it results in a creamier texture.

Additionally, as the steam from the hot water fills the oven cavity, it creates a highly moist environment that prevents the cheesecake from drying out on top and cracking as it cooks (which is what happens if you don't use a water bath). You can, therefore, look forward to pulling out a perfectly smooth and moist cheesecake from the oven.

