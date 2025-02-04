Don't Toss Your Leftover Flan. Turn It Into A Creamy New Dessert Instead

Desserts come in many shapes, sizes, and shades of flavor, but none are quite like flan. Flan is a Spanish and Latin American baked custard dessert topped with sweet, toasty caramel. A comforting post-meal sweet treat dripping with moist, milky sweetness, flan is so decadent and rich it's almost impossible to end up with leftovers. But when you do, throwing out a dish so divine is nothing short of sinful. So instead of gifting your garbage can those lingering slices of flan, transform them into another dessert by blending them into a milkshake so creamy and satisfying they'll give Shake Shack milkshakes a run for their money.

Although a flan-infused milkshake seems a little too good to be true, there's no catch. After all, if Portillo's can make a cake shake, then why can't you make a flan shake? When you blend leftover flan with milk and ice cream, the blades break it down and emulsify it into the liquid ingredients, leaving behind all of its flavor but none of its semi-solid structure — perfect for day-old flan that's lost its freshly made appeal. Because flan is so moist, it integrates seamlessly into a milkshake without disrupting the drink's consistency, guaranteeing smooth and creamy sips.

To make a flan milkshake, cut a slice into smaller pieces for easier integration. Add the diced flan to a blender with whole milk and ice cream, then blend until smooth — et voilà — a dessert within a dessert. Although it goes without saying, it's worth saying anyway — never used expired flan to make a milkshake. Flan will stay fresh in a refrigerator for up to four days, so make sure to enjoy it before it's too late.