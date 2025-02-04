Don't Toss Your Leftover Flan. Turn It Into A Creamy New Dessert Instead
Desserts come in many shapes, sizes, and shades of flavor, but none are quite like flan. Flan is a Spanish and Latin American baked custard dessert topped with sweet, toasty caramel. A comforting post-meal sweet treat dripping with moist, milky sweetness, flan is so decadent and rich it's almost impossible to end up with leftovers. But when you do, throwing out a dish so divine is nothing short of sinful. So instead of gifting your garbage can those lingering slices of flan, transform them into another dessert by blending them into a milkshake so creamy and satisfying they'll give Shake Shack milkshakes a run for their money.
Although a flan-infused milkshake seems a little too good to be true, there's no catch. After all, if Portillo's can make a cake shake, then why can't you make a flan shake? When you blend leftover flan with milk and ice cream, the blades break it down and emulsify it into the liquid ingredients, leaving behind all of its flavor but none of its semi-solid structure — perfect for day-old flan that's lost its freshly made appeal. Because flan is so moist, it integrates seamlessly into a milkshake without disrupting the drink's consistency, guaranteeing smooth and creamy sips.
To make a flan milkshake, cut a slice into smaller pieces for easier integration. Add the diced flan to a blender with whole milk and ice cream, then blend until smooth — et voilà — a dessert within a dessert. Although it goes without saying, it's worth saying anyway — never used expired flan to make a milkshake. Flan will stay fresh in a refrigerator for up to four days, so make sure to enjoy it before it's too late.
Jazzing up a flan milkshake
Flan, vanilla ice cream, and creamy whole milk are all you need to make a sweet tooth-curbing sippable treat you won't soon forget. But since you're already going mad scientist mode in the kitchen, why stop there? Consider integrating additional complementary ingredients into the shake for even bigger, bolder flavor.
Give the warm caramel-blasted taste of flan a touch of juicy, fruity goodness by dunking a few fresh strawberries into the blender. The acidity in strawberries adds depth to the rich, dairy-forward dessert, culminating in a milkshake with a little pep in its step. If strawberries aren't your thing, try adding dates or figs, whose maple-shaded flavor blends harmoniously with the comforting flavors of flan. To give the milkshake a nutty twist, toss in some roasted walnuts or pecans — bonus points if they're candied. Add a little fall spice to the custardy milkshake with nutmeg and cinnamon to enjoy a drinkable dessert that's dotted with aromatic goodness. Don't hesitate to experiment with different ice cream flavors, either. Coffee, praline, and chocolate chip cookie dough are all excellent selections for a flan-blended milkshake. Dare we suggest turning a flan milkshake into a malt for an extra layer of toasty, rustic sweetness? And whatever you do, don't forget the whipped cream.
Polishing off leftovers can be a challenge, especially when you're on the second and third day. But in the rare event that you have leftover flan, don't get sick of eating the remains — breathe new life into those sweet slices by repurposing them into a milkshake you won't soon forget.