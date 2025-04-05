The Technique You Need To Bake The Softest Cakes

Similar to the all-American chiffon cake, Chinese sponge cake is a light and airy dessert with a soft, fluffy texture and delicate sweetness. The Hong Kong specialty "zi baau daan gou," or paper-wrapped cake, is a popular version often enjoyed with tea for breakfast. To achieve this buttery, yet cushiony confection, Chinese bakers use a technique called "tang mian," a roux-like method that starts with combining melted butter with all-purpose flour.

Similar to tangzhong, the traditional Chinese technique that yields the fluffiest bread, the tang mian method of combining hot butter with flour is an effective way to halt gluten formation. In the same way cold butter makes the flakiest pie crust, tang mian ensures that every flour molecule is coated in fat, isolating it from other added liquids and breaking the continuity of the protein structure, and preventing the formation of gluten.